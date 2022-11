FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post, Fayetteville Public Schools have postponed all athletic events scheduled for Monday, November 14 due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The post was made at approximately 11:30 a.m. The district advised everyone to stay safe and warm. No information was released yet about rescheduling any of the events.

