Fayetteville School District prepares for second semester

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students and teachers are headed back to school for the first time since a surge in COVID-19 cases stemming from the holidays.

“This is a time when I should be really excited and normally I am,” said Anna Beaulieu, French teacher at Fayetteville High School.

She has shared her concerns about teaching during the pandemic since the school year began.

“It’s really hard to deny that that community spread that is increasing is not going to affect what we see inside of the schools.”

Meanwhile, the school district and the Arkansas Department of Health is asking that parents, students and teachers be patient with their schools.

“Schools are working very hard to make school as safe as possible for your children and for the teachers and staff that work at your school,” said Dr. Joel Tumlinson with the ADH.

Dr. Tumlinson is encouraging parents, students and schools to continue following the state guidelines for a safe school year. These are guidelines Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville schools is also encouraging.

“It’s gonna be absolutely imperative that we are more diligent about doing things we were doing,” he said. “Avoiding large crowds, washing hands numerous times a day, keeping that social distance and of course keeping that mask on.”

Wilbourn said the district’s first two days back will be virtual learning, but, Beaulieu believes more can be done.

“I would have liked to have seen a full week of virtual instruction following this break.”