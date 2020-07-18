Fayetteville schools release new cafeteria guidelines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lunchtime will look different for students during the 2020-21 school year.

Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert said it took some creativity to create extra space in the cafeteria during lunchtime but they came up with a solution.

“We may have Mrs. Jones class eat on Monday and then Mrs. Sue’s class will be eating in the classroom on Monday then switch and Mrs. Sue’s class comes to the cafeteria and Mrs. Jones goes to the classroom,” he said.

Dr. Colbert said visitors like parents and grandparents will not be allowed to come during lunchtime.