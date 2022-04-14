FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools will honor 95 outstanding volunteers for the 2021-2022 school year at an outdoor reception on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. in the Susan Heil Courtyard at Fayetteville High School.

According to a press release, each of the sixteen schools in the district has selected its outstanding volunteers for the year. Members of the Fayetteville Board of Education will present each outstanding volunteer with a gift bag.

The Dorothy Lindquist Volunteer of the Year Award will also be presented during the reception.