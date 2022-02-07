FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is continuing its process of developing a design plan for the expansion of the Yvonne Richardson Community Center (YRCC).

According to a press release, three public meetings will be held in February to offer residents and other interested people or groups a chance to view and provide feedback on preliminary design diagrams for the expansion.

The YRCC expansion is part of the City’s approved 2019 parks bond program. Parks, along with the Friends of YRCC, began seeking public input on the expansion in the summer of 2021, when two public input sessions were held at the center.

Information gathered from these meetings were then used to develop the YRCC Expansion Project Survey. Responses for the survey were collected online and in-person Oct. 1 – Nov. 15, 2021. Results were then provided to Miller Boskus Lack Architects to use toward creating design elements of an initial concept of the expansion of the center.

The City will host public meetings on the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 12-1:30 p.m. on Zoom only

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5-6 p.m. at YRCC, 240 E. Rock St.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 10-11:30 a.m. at YRCC.

For more information on the YRCC’s expansion project, and for Zoom registration details, please visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/4061/YRCC-Expansion.