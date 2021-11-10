City of Fayetteville seeks public input on North St. corridor improvement plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is asking for public input on design plans for improvements to be made along the North Street corridor.

According to a release from the city, plans include construction of sidewalks and trails, lighting, crosswalks and greenspace buffers between the road and pedestrians, among other things.

The public is invited to view the plans and provide their input via an online questionnaire available at Speak Up Fayetteville, the City’s public engagement portal: www.fayetteville-ar.gov/speakup.

The planned improvements will be paid for through the transportation bond passed by Fayetteville voters in April, 2019.

According to the city, the North Street corridor project has been designed to improve intersection function and increase walkability and pedestrian safety along 1.5 miles of North Street from Garland Ave. to Mission Blvd.

Additional information about this project, including a video presentation of the planned improvements and design plans, is available at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3589/North-Street-Corridor.