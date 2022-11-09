FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Huda Sharaf with the Fayetteville Board of Health says some pharmacies in Fayetteville have already run out of Tamiflu.

The board says many people are looking towards the oral drug as an alternative since some insurance plans don’t cover flu vaccines.

“I’m getting emails, actually, some messaging is coming through, saying some of the pharmacies have been told that they’ll be out until the beginning of next month,” Sharaf said.

Sharaf says this is especially the case in stores and pharmacies around the University of Arkansas.