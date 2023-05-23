FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville seventh grader will compete internationally for the USA under 16 women’s basketball team this summer.

Payton Caudle, a basketball player for Ramay Junior High, will be competing at the United World Games in Germany, Austria and Italy.

Payton talked about how she felt when she received the call.

“I was just having fun playing basketball, playing the game I love, and they called. And I was just mind-blown. I was like ‘Is this real?’ And so just to go have that experience is just really cool. I’m just really thankful,” Payton said.

Payton’s mom Liz Caudle said her family was very excited.

“They’re really excited. We’re all very excited, and we can’t wait to watch her and get the opportunity to see her play internationally.”

Payton was selected to represent the United States by Ph.D. Hoops and Elite is Earned.