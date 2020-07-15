Fayetteville sidewalk cafes approved

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fayetteville businesses can now extend sidewalk cafes into parking spaces on the street.

The City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance tonight to give the businesses more outdoor space during the pandemic.

If a business does decide to put seating in a parking space, they would just need to pay the daily parking fee.

That fee is $5 a day in the Entertainment District and $2.50 on the square.

“The reason I’m doing that is this continues the paid parking program which helps allow us to make the payments on a parking deck, our bonds in the downtown area,” Mayor Jordan said.

This new ordinance takes effect immediately.