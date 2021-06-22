Fayetteville skate park receives new lights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville skate park receives a much needed upgrade.

The parks and recreation department held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the installation of new LED lights around Grinders Skate Park at Walker Park.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday which was international Go Skateboarding Day but was pushed to Tuesday due to heavy rain.

Tyler Jackson, a skater at the park, said “Man, I’m really stoked about the lights they’re a huge thing for everybody here since we’ll be able to skate later at night. And in the winter when it gets dark real early, we’ll be able to skate longer instead of having to go home early.”

The city of Fayetteville got a number of grants to help build the skate park back in 2003 including $5,000 from the Tony Hawk Foundation and $100,000 from an Arkansas Parks and Tourism Recreation Grant.

