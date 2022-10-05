FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s Slim Chickens will be one of six Arkansas companies presented with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Global Trade in an event in Little Rock on October 5.

According to a press release, the Arkansas District Export Council established the annual award, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets. The Arkansas District Export Council is a non-profit organization composed of experienced exporters and businesspeople who regularly provide support services to exporting companies.

“Arkansas’ international business profile continues to grow as a result of the companies honored with this award,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I encourage companies throughout Arkansas to look to the innovative ways in which those awarded are doing business around the world. Support and resources, including the Arkansas District Export Council, are in place to support companies of all sizes interested in exporting.”

Slim Chickens will be given the Franchise Development Exporter Award.

The restaurant now has 27 locations opened and operating throughout the U.K., with 10 more to open this year. New locations that will be coming soon include stores in Turkey, and in the near future Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.

