Fayetteville, Springdale among ArDOT alternative transportation award recepients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has announced the award recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and Recreational Trails Program (RTP) for 2021.

For 2021, a total of 89 TAP applications ($27.6 million) were received and 47 projects were awarded for $10.3 million. A total of 48 RTP applications ($11 million) were received and 12 RTP projects were awarded for $1.2 million, according to a press release from ArDOT.

The TAP provides funding for programs and projects defined as “transportation alternatives” for pedestrians, bicyclists and other non-motorized forms of transportation.

It was authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. It is a reimbursement-type grant program that provides for an 80% federal share and a 20% local match from eligible applicants.

In accordance with Federal guidelines, the funding allocated for these programs cannot be utilized for highway construction.

In Northwest Arkansas, awards included $500,000 for the Highway 112 Clabber Creek Trail tunnel in Fayetteville and $100,000 for Devil’s Trail phase 3 in Springdale.

More information about the TAP program can be found here.

