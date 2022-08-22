FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the first time, Animal Services for both Fayetteville and Springdale are joining together for the annual, nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive.

According to a press release from the City of Fayetteville, from Wednesday, August 24, through Wednesday, August 31, both cities will offer fee-waived adoptions for pets as part of the eighth annual initiative, which seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2014, Clear the Shelters has helped more than half a million pets find forever homes.

Fayetteville Animal Services Superintendent Justin Lentz said, “We are so excited to team up with Springdale and be a part of this nationwide event. Things have been difficult this year. All shelters and rescues in our area have been flooded with displaced pets due to the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

“If you’re approved at one shelter, you are approved at the other,” he added. “We want to make the process as easy as possible. Both of our applications are available online and can be easily filled out on a phone or desktop.”

All available dogs, puppies, cats and kittens at Fayetteville Animal Services (1640 S. Armstrong Ave.) and Springdale Animal Services (1549 E. Don Tyson Parkway) will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, if old enough.

The adoption process starts online, where adopters can fill out a simple application form. Once the application is approved, adopters are invited to come in at their convenience to find the perfect fit.

To learn more and fill out the adoption application – and see photos of pets available for adoption, please visit here.