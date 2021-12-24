Fayetteville stabbing leads to homicide investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At approximately 12:52 AM on December 24, Fayetteville Police officers were called to 1889 North College Avenue in reference to a stabbing.

According to a social media post, they found an injured, 30 year old male in the parking lot. The victim had sustained an apparent stab wound.

Officers and medics immediately rendered aid and quickly transported the victim to a local medical facility, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives were immediately called to the scene. Initial investigation lead investigators to believe that the suspect was known to the victim, and that they were possibly having an argument before the deadly altercation took place.

The investigation is ongoing.