FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Wedington Starbucks locations will go on strike Friday, December 16 until Monday December 19.

According to a press release from Starbucks Workers United NWA, they are joining a national strike across the country in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations and failing to bargain with the remaining unionized stores. Last month, the Wedington store in Fayetteville became the first unionized Starbucks in the state and two weeks ago, the store on MLK announced it’s intention to unionize.

In the press release, Kendra Gilman, a shift supervisor at the MLK location, said Starbucks had been failing to listen to concerns at unionized stores for over a year.

“We’re striking because we want our voices to be heard and to be taken seriously. It’s blatant that Starbucks corporate is out of touch with the workers it claims to so emphatically support, which is one of the biggest proponents of our activism. We are to be taken seriously. We are going to be heard. We will not be silenced, and we stand together.” Aidan Brennan, a barista at the MLK Jr. location.

Baristas will be picketing from 5:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the MLK location, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the Wedington location, and again from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18 at the MLK Jr. location.