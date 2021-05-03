Fayetteville Steering Committee discusses economic recovery, vitality plan

City of Fayetteville (Stock Photo)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Steering Committee holds its first-ever meeting to discuss the city’s economic recovery and vitality plan.

The plan has four main focus points, equality and inclusion, small businesses and economic growth.

The steering committee, chosen by Mayor Lioneld Jordan, includes several community leaders, artists, business owners and city council members.

Tonight, they had an open conversation on the positives of Fayetteville, but also what needs to improved.

Fayetteville business owner Bo Counts said, “We’re still a very, very small town that is trying to be a very, very large one. I think understanding those problems and understanding those challenges and our positives can make us come up with a lot more creative and interesting ways to tackle these issues that we’re facing.”

Public input sessions, focus groups, surveys and other public engagement opportunities are currently being planned.

