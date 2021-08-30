Fayetteville student arrested after terroristic threat

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A student’s arrested after police say they posted violent threats against a Fayetteville school.

The police did not say exactly what the social media post said but did say the student is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

The student was taken to the Washington County juvenile detention center, as police continue to investigate.

FPD encourages parents to talk with their kids about the seriousness of threats.

Emily Brandt, the lead clinical therapist at Easton Counseling, says the key is to create a safe space for open dialogue where they can freely tell you what they’re feeling and what’s on their mind. But when she hears about stories like these, other tips come to mind.

“I think social media is a fantastic tool to connect us with people, but also we know with our children it gets so dangerous so quickly. Don’t be afraid to have their logins and be involved,” says Brandt.

She also understands many parents may have reservations about monitoring their children’s social media.

“I hear parents all the time. I don’t want to upset my kid, I don’t want to be invasive, I want to give them their privacy, and I kind of say hey until they have earned that trust. We’ve got to be checking in,” says Brandt.

Fayetteville Public Schools agree parents keeping an eye on social media is helpful; however, to prevent situations like these, they have also taken measures into their own hands.

“We’ve really dug in and learned more about threat assessments. When we think about threat assessments, it’s just a way of evaluating behavior more accurately,” says Joy Shirley, Director of Student Services for Fayetteville Public Schools.

But it’s not just up to the schools. The Fayetteville Police tell us this terroristic threat was something they caught because someone was brave to report it. Shirley says she hopes students will continue to look out for each other.

The Fayetteville police also want to stress that it doesn’t need to be an officer to report something like this. It could be a parent or a teacher you trust.