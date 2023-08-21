FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School District told families today that a student was found in possession of a firearm on campus.

A release from the district says that Fayetteville High School received information that a student on campus may have a weapon. The situation was reportedly investigated by school resource officers.

“There was no active threat to students or staff, nor was there an apparent intent to use the firearm at school. The student was removed from campus without incident,” a release from the district said.

The district says that parents should encourage their children to report any concerns at school, and that every report is taken seriously.