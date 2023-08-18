FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adventure Subaru in partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. and AdoptAClassroom.org, adopted 25 classrooms at Owl Creek School as part of the national Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, the company announced on Friday.

According to the press release, throughout the month of August, Adventure Subaru and more than 630 participating Subaru retailers nationwide will provide high-need schools with funding for school supplies and resources to help their students thrive in the classroom. Since 2021, Subaru and its retailers have supported more than 470,000 students nationwide.

The press release states that with support from Adventure Subaru, students in Fayetteville will have access to the tools and resources they need to be successful. To know more about Subaru Loves Leaning, visit here.