Fayetteville students required to wear masks at school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Board of Education in Fayetteville has voted to require students to wear face masks when school resumes this fall.

The policy requires all K-12 students, staff members, and visitors to wear a face mask or cover at all times except when eating or drinking.

Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert said this situation is vital and the school district will always put safety first.

“The purpose of wearing masks is to protect the students as well as all of the staff members,” he said. “Trying to make sure we have things in place and when we get ready to return back to school everyone will be on the same page and understand when they return they must wear a mask.”

Dr. Colbert said the district is working on providing face masks for all students. For now, he asks parents to provide them for their children.