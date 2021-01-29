Fayetteville Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert to get contract extension, salary increase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Board of Education has approved an extension of Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert’s contract through June 30, 2024, and voted to raise his base salary by 2% to $226,400.

The Board voted unanimously to approve the contract extension and salary increase after Dr. Colbert’s annual review.

Dr. Colbert’s performance as our superintendent over the past 12 months has been invaluable. This has been one of the most challenging periods in the history of our district, and Dr. Colbert’s strong, positive, and unwavering leadership has guided our staff, students, and parents all along the way. We have no doubt this is a major factor in our schools being able to continue in session uninterrupted in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic. This contract extension and salary increase are well deserved. Nika Waitsman, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education

Dr. Colbert expressed his gratefulness.

I am very grateful to the Fayetteville Board of Education for their confidence in me and their support. Together, we have worked through the challenges and looked for innovative ways to help our students and their families. I am also thankful for our dedicated staff members. They met and overcame the numerous changes that have come their way the past few months and have truly epitomized the meaning of teamwork. Superintendent Dr. John L Colbert

Dr. Colbert is the 12th superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools and he is in his 46th year of service to the district.