Fayetteville Superintendent updates quarantine guidelines

Posted: / Updated:
FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS_-8445117070962636406

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville School District announces today that it is updating quarantine rules for asymptomatic people exposed to COVID-19.

Quarantine can end after 10 days without testing if they have shown no symptoms.

Quarantine is only 7 days if a close contact case tests negative and if no symptoms arise.

Any person in quarantine after close contact who develops symptoms must immediately get tested even if they’ve already tested negative.

The change in policy is in line with guidance from Governor Asa Hutchinson.

