FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville suspends its recycling and trash collection services for Jan. 30 due to road conditions caused by winter weather.

According to a press release from the city, many area roads are slick, creating safety and access concerns for heavy trucks getting into tight spaces and driving up hills.

The release says residential collections will resume when road conditions allow for safe collections.

According to the release, no extra bag charges will be assessed to Monday residential customers during their next collections day.

The city says customers who have already placed bins and carts on the curb can leave them until conditions allow for safe retrieval.

The release says residents who do not wish to wait for recycling services to resume have access to two recycling drop-off facilities that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information on locations and what is accepted can be found here.