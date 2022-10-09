FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A Fayetteville swimmer is getting ready to represent the USA at an international competition for people with Down Syndrome.

KNWA/FOX24 last talked with Mary Borman as she was getting ready to head to the U.S. Special Olympic games in Florida. Now, she’s heading overseas to compete.

“I feel excited and nervous at the same time,” she said.

Mary is getting ready to head to the 10th Down Syndrome Swimming Championships in Portgual. She’s on the U.S. swim team, and is the only athlete from Arkansas.

“On freestyle, I do 50, 100 and 200, and I also might do the four-by-200 relay,” she said. “For backstroke, I might do the 50, 100 and 200.”

Athletes from more than 20 countries are like Mary. They are training to compete on an international stage for the first time since 2018. The 2020 competition had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From her swim cap, which has a colorful “USA” along the side, to her festive and patriotic finger nail polish, Mary is ready to represent her country.

“I think of our soldiers and the military who serve our country,” she said. “I’m also doing that for my country as well.”

Mary’s dad, Terry, said she’s been working really hard to get ready.

“She’s got some great coaches that are really dedicated to working with her,” he said. “She swims with Masters in the morning from 5:30 to 6:30 in the morning. She’ll do maybe 2,000 yards in the morning and maybe 1,000 at midday and then in the evening she comes to the HYPER.”

“I do some running on the hills and I also do strength training,” said Mary.

Terry said it’s amazing to see her passion for swimming.

“She’s very dedicated and we’re just super proud of her.”

She’s had a lot of financial help to get to this competition in Portugal. Terry said Mary held a GoFundMe where she raised more than $12,000 to help the team pay for travel costs.

She’s also become a social media star, posting about her swimming journey, fun life events and helpful guides for other swimmers on her Tik Tok, where she has more than 44,000 followers. You can also follow her journey on her Instagram.

Mary hopes she can inspire other people to follow their dreams.

“I want them to have all of their dreams,” she said. “They can achieve anything. Nothing is impossible.”

Mary and her family leave for Portugal on Wednesday. Good luck from KNWA/FOX24!