WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville teenager accused of shooting a man during a dispute over laundry has pleaded not guilty.

Jaiden Dequon Walker, 18, was arrested earlier this month for one count of attempted capital murder.

A preliminary police report states that at approximately 2:34 a.m. a man called 911 saying he needed the police because there was a man, later identified as Walker, with a gun there.

Another man was reportedly heard in the background yelling, and shortly thereafter sounds of a disturbance and gunshot could be heard.

After a brief pause the male got back on the phone and was in distress. He claimed the man was “tripping and he shot him because he wouldn’t get his clothes out of the washer.”

Police arrived on the scene and took Walker into custody. The victim was transferred to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Walker told police the victim was sitting on the couch in the living room and he told him to move his clothes out of the washer, but he was “acting like he was asleep.”

Walker became angry and felt the victim was disrespecting him. He pulled the gun out and shot the victim in the face after he tried to take it from him. Walker said that after firing his first shot the gun broke, preventing him from shooting the victim again.

He told investigators he wanted to kill the victim and wouldn’t feel bad if he died. He also stated that if the gun hadn’t broken, he would have shot him again.

Walker’s next court appearance is a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 15, 2024, in Washington County.