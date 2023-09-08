WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville 16-year-old was arrested last month after allegedly shooting a juvenile in the head.

Damitrius D’Ray Blackburn was arrested on Aug. 11. He’s being charged as an adult for attempted capital murder and tampering with physical evidence.

A police report says that officers responded to Sugar Tree Apartments at 1571 N Leverett Avenue on Aug. 10 after a report of a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses on the scene and video surveillance showed Blackburn had shot the victim with a handgun.

A day later, Blackburn was arrested at his friend’s home in Fayetteville.

During an interview with police, he stated that he had arranged to meet with the victim to sell them a gun.

Blackburn stated that during the transaction, he shot the victim. He told police he then disassembled the firearm and discarded it along a trail as he was walking to his friend’s residence.

Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean confirmed that the victim is a juvenile but could not disclose any other information.

Blackburn was arraigned on Aug. 25 and pleaded not guilty. He now has a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 5, 2024.