WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville teen was arrested Saturday for attempted murder after a dispute over laundry.

Jaiden Dequon Walker, 18, was arrested after shooting a man in the face.

A preliminary police report states that at approximately 2:34 a.m. a male called 911 saying he needed the police because there was a man with a gun there. Another male was reportedly heard in the background yelling, and shortly thereafter sounds of a disturbance and gunshot could be heard.

After a brief pause the male got back on the phone and was in distress.

The report says that approximately two minutes later, Walker called 911 and told the operator that he had shot, and pistol whipped a man inside his home at 925 S. Green Point Trace. He claimed the male was “tripping and he shot him because he wouldn’t get his clothes out of the washer.”

Police arrived on the scene and took Walker into custody. The victim was transferred to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Walker told police that the victim was inside his residence and was “tripping.” Prior to the shooting, Walker had allegedly spoken with the victim’s mom on the phone who told him to move the victim’s clothes out of the washer.

Walker said the victim was sitting on the couch in the living room and he told him to move his clothes out of the washer, but he was “acting like he was asleep.”

Walker became angry and felt the victim was disrespecting him. He pulled the gun out and shot the victim in the face after he tried to take it from him. Walker said that after firing his first shot the gun broke, preventing him from shooting the victim again.

Walker told investigators he wanted to kill the victim and wouldn’t feel bad if he died. He also stated that if the gun hadn’t broken, he would have shot him again.

Walker is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 in Washington County.