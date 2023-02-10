FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville teen was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from Truth Initiative for working to combat nicotine use in young adults.

Rukaya Alrubaye, a 17-year-old living in Fayetteville and attending Haas Hall Academy, was chosen based on her impressive tobacco and vaping prevention efforts.

She says she plans to use the money to support her dream of becoming a surgeon to provide healthcare to disadvantaged people in third-world countries.

“We must work together to stop tobacco usage so that the next generation can grow up in a world where a life is more important than an industry,” Alrubaye said.

According to the latest National Youth Tobacco Survey, over 2.5 million high school and middle school students use e-cigarettes.

The Truth Initiative recognizes and awards students who are taking action in their communities to address the impact of nicotine.