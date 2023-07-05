WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Haas Hall Academy student has spent his summer navigating the halls of the U.S. Capitol.

Joshua Ofodile, a rising senior from Fayetteville, served as one of 48 senate pages who worked in the senate chamber, preparing documents and assisting chamber staff.

Ofodile earned his appointment from U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR).

“This was a unique opportunity for Joshua to engage in the legislative process. I appreciate all the help he provided the Senate while serving as a page. I’m certain it is an experience he will always remember. Arkansans can be proud of him representing our state in this prestigious program,” Boozman said.

Ofodile has experienced an accomplished high school career, including a first-place finish in the Arkansas Economics Challenge as well as servitude as the head delegate for the Arkansas Model Arab League.

“It was my honor and privilege to play a role in the processes of the greatest deliberative body in the world. Witnessing senators make speeches, debates, and votes with nationwide implications was an eye-opening and life-changing experience,” Ofodile said.