FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is creating a space where street art is welcome.

The beginning of this space will be the walls of the Poplar Street Pump House.

Other temporary structures will be built to provide artists with more space.

The arts and culture director for the city Joanna Sheehan Bell spoke about the art council’s vision for the plan.

“A place where we have community art walls for everyone to express themselves whether that’s in street art, whether that’s in traditional mural form, but it’s an open invitation for anyone, anytime to express themselves,” Bell said.

The city hopes this gives street artists an alternative to painting on surfaces illegally. The plan is on a six-month pilot program.