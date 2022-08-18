FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Work on the Lower Ramble is very near completion, and Mayor Lioneld Jordan and the City of Fayetteville will celebrate the occasion on September 8.

According to a press release from the city, Mayor Jordan will speak at a ceremony starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. The remarks will be followed by a self-guided walk through the Lower Ramble project.

The walk through the Fay Jones Woods to Tanglewood Branch will include “docents highlighting features and improvements achieved by this project and entertainment from local performers and artists, including several ensembles of musicians from the University of Arkansas Music Department.”

An artist’s rendering of the upgraded Fay Jones Woodland

The City broke ground on the first phase of The Ramble in September 2020, including Improvements to Fay Jones Woods, Razorback Greenway and West Avenue in The Lower Ramble. More information about the 2019 Cultural Arts Corridor bond project is available here.