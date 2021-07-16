Fayetteville to close roads for construction

road construction_1477512399166.png

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Water and Sewer Department will be installing services on N. Gregg Avenue between W. Spruce Street and W. Lawson Street, according to a news release from the city.

Both lanes of the street will be closed to traffic on Monday, July 19 through Wednesday July 21, according to the release.

The release says closings will start at 10 p.m. on Monday and extend until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The street will be closed again at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and extend until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

