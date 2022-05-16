FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several roads in Fayetteville will be closed intermittently from May 19-22 for the Walmart Joe Martin Stage Race.

According to a news release from the city, the majority of the racecourses are plotted south of Fayetteville, however, a portion of the Thursday and Friday races take place within city limits and will cause intermittent road closures.

The release says the race on May 22 takes place around downtown Fayetteville and will require several road closures for the duration of the race.

Drivers are encouraged to expect delays and to use alternate routes during these times. Drivers also are reminded to be watchful for cyclists on roads and highways south of Fayetteville during the event as competitors will be practicing and racing throughout the area.

A full listing of scheduled road closures follows:

Thursday, May 19 – Mount Gaylor Road Race (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The start and finish location will be the parking lot near Baum Walker Stadium.

Portions of 15th St., Beechwood Ave., 18th St., S. Futrall Dr., and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be intermittently closed to traffic from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. as racers leave town to the south.

Portions of S. Cato Springs Rd./S. Razorback Rd. and the intersection of 15th and Razorback will have intermittent closures and adjusted traffic patterns from 2-4 p.m. as racers approach the finish line near the stadium from the south.



Friday, May 20 – Mount Sequoyah Road Race (11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

The starting location will be Walker Park. Portions of E. 15th Street and E. Huntsville Road will be intermittently closed to traffic from 11:30 a.m. to noon as racers make their way out of town to the east.

Portions of S. Armstrong Ave., 15th, Morningside Dr., Huntsville, Willow Avenue, E. Spring Street., Fletcher Avenue, N. Oklahoma Way, E. Missouri Way, E. Dogwood Lane, and N. Assembly Road will be intermittently closed 2-3 p.m. to traffic as racers approach the finish line at Mt. Sequoyah. The city asks drivers not to park on these streets, which are part of the racecourse, after noon. The city also asks drivers to watch for directions from volunteers stationed along the course.



Sunday, May 22 – Experience Fayetteville Criterium (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

The Experience Fayetteville Criterium race will be held in downtown Fayetteville, so portions of Church Avenue, Mountain Street., Block Avenue, W. Center Street., East Avenue., W. Dickson Avenue., West Avenue, and Spring Street will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city asks drivers not to park on these streets, which are part of the course, after 6 a.m. These roads will remain accessible to local traffic when cyclists are not present.

The release says the Joe Martin Stage Race, a four-day, four-stage bicycle race, attracts more than 750 professional and elite cyclists from around the world who compete on the roads and highways in and around Fayettetteville for thousands of dollars in prizes.

Additional information and route maps for the races can be found here.