Fayetteville to close roads for Joe Martin Stage Race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will close roads for the Joe Martin Stage Race which returns August 26-29.

According to a news release from the city, a portion of the Thursday and Friday races take place within city limits and will cause intermittent road closures.

Sunday’s race takes place around downtown Fayetteville and will require several road closures for the duration of the race.

A full listing of scheduled road closures follows:

Thursday, August 26 – Mount Gaylor Road Race (10a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Portions of W. Willoughby Road, Morningside, 15th Street, College Avenue., 13th Street, and Block Avenue will be intermittently closed to traffic as racers approach the finish line at Walker Park from the south between around 2-4p.m.

Friday, August 27 – Mount Sequoyah Road Race (9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Portions of Huntsville, Willow, Spriing, Fletcher, Oklahoma Way, Missouri Way, Dogwood, and Assembly Drive will be intermittently closed to traffic as racers approach the finish line at Mt. Wequoyah from around 2-4 p.m. The city asks to not park on these streets after noon as they are a part of the racecourse.

Sunday, August 29 – Experience Fayetteville Criterium (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Experience Fayetteville Criterium race in downtown Fayetteville will require portions of Church, Mountain, Block, Center, East, Dickson, West and Spring streets will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The city also asks not to park on these streets after 6 a.m. The roads will remain accessible to local traffic when cyclists are not present.

The city says Drivers are encouraged to expect delays and to use alternate routes during these times.

Drivers also are reminded to be watchful for cyclists on roads and highways south of Fayetteville from Thursday-Sunday as competitors will be practicing and racing throughout the area.

More information on the races can be found here.