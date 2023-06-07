FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will host a historical marker dedication on June 16 to commemorate Nelson Hackett.

Hackett’s 1841 escape from slavery in Fayetteville and extradition back from Canada played a critical role in the century-long process of abolition and emancipation in the United States.

According to a press release from the city of Fayetteville, a ceremony will be held 6-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Square Gardens at the northwest corner, where a plaque will be placed.

The release says Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and chair of the Fayetteville Black Heritage Preservation Commission JL Jennings will speak during the event.

The city will also display new street signs as part of the name change from Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard which the city council approved in September 2022.

The release says part of the square will be blocked off to traffic. Event attendees are asked to plan to access nearby parking by using alternate routes.

The city says the plaque memorializing Hackett will be placed in a flowerbed and tells Hackett’s story including how he traveled nearly 1,000 miles during his escape and the fight to prevent his extradition from setting a precedent.