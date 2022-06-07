FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville citizens will notice two new flags hanging in front of the city hall.

During the city council meeting on June 7, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a Juneteenth celebration flag and a Pride flag.

The resolution introduced by councilman Deandre Jones calls for the flags to be flown under the city flag from June 14-21.

“Having acknowledgment on the city’s flag pole of Juneteenth and also gay pride, I think really illustrates what a welcoming city we really are,” Fayetteville city councilmember Teresa Turk said.

The cost will be less than $300, and the flags will be displayed during the same week in June every year moving forward.