FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will hold its annual Celebration of Trees giveaway on Saturday, October 29, at the Spring Street Parking Garage.

Beginning at 7 a.m., City staff and the Urban Forestry Advisory Board will give out free trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents in a drive-through manner on a first-come, first-served basis. According to a press release, the event will take place until all trees and shrubs are given away.

This event is the City’s 24th annual recognition of Arbor Day and helps grow Fayetteville’s urban forests. Over the past 23 years, the City has given away more than 16,000 trees and shrubs to Fayetteville residents.

Residents are asked to enter the parking deck from Spring Street and exit on N. School Ave. Proof of residency in Fayetteville, such as a utility bill, will need to be shown to receive a free tree or shrub.

Each resident may receive two plants. Staff and volunteers will load the plants into the vehicles; participants are asked to stay in their vehicles.

The Celebration of Trees is a one-day event, but growing a tree is a sustained endeavor that will positively impact Fayetteville’s urban forest for many years. Please consider the location and future growth pattern of the trees when making your selection. Full information about each available species is available on the City’s website.

Residents are encouraged to have preferred species selected ahead of time. Trees and shrubs available this year include:

Buttonbush – Cephalanthus occidentalis

White fringe tree – Chionanthus viginicus

Witch hazel – Hamamelis virginiana

Willow oak – Quercus phellos

Bur oak – Quercus macrocarpa

Nuttall oak – Quercus texana

Virginia sweetspire (“Henry’s garnet”) – Itea viginica

Arrowwood viburnum – Viburnum dentatum

Sweet pecan – Carya illinoinensis

Beauty berry – Callicarpa americana

Strawberry bush – Euonymus americanus

Paw paw – Asmina triloba

For more information, visit https://fayetteville-ar.gov/trees.