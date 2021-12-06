Fayetteville to hold blood drive to honor fallen Officer Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is asking the community to honor fallen Officer Stephen Carr by giving the gift of life through a blood donation.

Carr was shot and killed outside the Fayetteville Police Department in 2019.

The blood drive is December 7 with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnering up with the city to host it.

It’ll be at the Fayetteville Town Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An appointment can be made here or or by contacting Bonnie Bolinger at (479) 575-8333 or bbolinger@fayetteville-ar.gov.

