FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville seeks public input on improvements to Bryce Davis Park.

The Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs Department is holding a drop-in planning meeting on August 28 at the park.

At the meeting, a drafted master plan will be shown and city staff will discuss findings from previous sessions and an online questionnaire.

The meeting will take place near the playground area from 4:30-7 p.m.