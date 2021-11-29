Fayetteville to hold special blood drive December 7 in honor of Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will host a special blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) in honor of the late Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

The drive honoring Officer Carr, badge #413, will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center on Tuesday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. Appointments may be made online at https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/126672 or by contacting Bonnie Bolinger at 479-575-8333 or bbolinger@fayetteville-ar.gov.

Masks are required for donors and staff. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

CBCO has a QuickPass system that lets you start the registration process before you arrive at the blood drive. Access the QuickPass link to complete your health history questions online the day of the blood drive.

The QuickPass system will save you time when you arrive at the blood drive and eliminate the need to touch CBCO tablets to complete this information.