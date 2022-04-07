FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Parks & Recreation Department announced that local families are invited to a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yvonne Richardson Community Center (YRCC) at 240 E. Rock Street in Fayetteville. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register here.

A press release says that the day’s events will include bounce houses, egg hunts, games, crafts, door prizes and lunch. Those individuals who do pre-register will receive a door prize upon arrival.