FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville wants input on improvements for Bryce Davis Park.

Construction on the improvements is set to begin in 2023. The city is hosting a drop-in meeting on May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the park near the playground.

There you can provide feedback on what you want to see improved with the park.