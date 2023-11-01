FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steve Clark, the president and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, says parking rates will soon go up on Dickson Street in Fayetteville as new parking space are being added.

Clark says current rates to park on Dickson Street start between $0.25 to $0.50 an hour every day. Once the new parking deck at the Northwest Corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue is built, those rates will change.

The rate will go up to $1.00 per hour, however, the first two hours of parking will be free between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day. Those rates will stay at $1.00 an hour from Sunday through Wednesday between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. But Thursday through Saturday, it will increase a $1.50 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Clark says these changes are due to the growth of the area.

“We have grown so much, we haven’t kept abreast of the growth and the numbers of cars, as with parking spaces. So it’s the the drudgery of growing,” said Clark.

University of Arkansas student Jasmine Martinez says that the Walton Arts Center parking lot is used by students and the arts center. Both have had to share.

“Sometimes the parking lot gets really packed, you know, until like 9 a.m. I have my class at 9:30 a.m., and I can’t find parking sometimes at 9 a.m. before class,” said Martinez.

More information on the Dickson Street parking prices can be found here.