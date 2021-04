FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville traffic crews will be installing four-way stop signs at the intersection of S. Duncan Avenue and W. Stone Street on Tuesday, April 13, according to a press release sent out by the city.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. No detours will be required.

Drivers using the route on Tuesday are encouraged to use caution and watch for workers at the intersection.