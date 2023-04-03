FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville begins its fifth annual invasive plant “bounty” program on April 3.

According to a press release from the city, the program will last until April 14. During the program, the city replaces the residents’ invasive plants with a native tree or shrub for free.

The release says each year, urban forestry staff adds one additional invasive plant to the program’s bounty list and spotlights invasive plant species issues.

According to the release, the program began with Bradford pear trees, later adding bush honeysuckle, Chinese Privet and tree of heaven. For 2024, the city adds golden bamboo to the bounty.

The city has posted a bounty on these plants with a reward of one native tree or shrub. The city will give away one native tree or native shrub to each person that removes the listed invasive species on their property within city limits.

To qualify, residents will need to take a picture of their cut-down invasive tree or shrubs in early spring, then email the photo of the removed plant to urbanforestry@fayetteville-ar.gov. Include your name, address and phone number. The limit is one tree or shrub per household while supplies last. Trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

The city says that it is unable to cut down residents’ trees or shrubs. Property owners should cut their tree or shrub or hire a company to do so.

According to the city, native tree and shrub species may then be picked up from 3-5 p.m. on weekdays between April 3-14 at the Parks, Natural Resources and Cultural Affairs office on 1455 S. Happy Hollow Road. After-hour arrangements can be made. Native tree and shrub species to be given away will be announced closer to the pickup period.

More information about invasive species when choosing plants and a video of proper honeysuckle identification and removal can be found here. The same techniques for removing bush honeysuckle can be used to remove Chinese privet, according to the release.