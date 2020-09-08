Fayetteville to reopen park playgrounds, additional restrooms

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Beginning September 8, the City of Fayetteville will reopen all remaining park playgrounds and most additional restrooms, the Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday.

The city asks residents to please observe health and safety requirements posted on signs at park playgrounds and restrooms.

Restroom guidelines include a maximum occupancy of two people per restroom, along with reminders that masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained during use. The city says restrooms will be cleaned frequently according to CDC guidelines.

Maximum occupancy at parks has been determined based on square footage at each location. Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and bring their own sanitizer and wipes.

“Masks and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to and visitors who are sick are asked to avoid visiting parks and using playgrounds,” the city said in its release.

Playgrounds reopening:

Bayyari Park, Braden Park, Bundrick Park, Finger Park, Lashley Park, Mashburn Park, Gordon Long Park, Greathouse Park, Harmony Pointe Park, Holland Park, Hotz Park, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Red Oak Park, Rodney Ryan Park, Salem Park, Sweetbriar Park and YRCC playgrounds will reopen during normal park hours with routine cleaning and sanitizing. Kessler Mountain Park, Walker Park, Wilson Park, Gulley Park, Bryce Davis Park and Veterans Park were opened on August 24 and will remain open.

Park restrooms to be opened:

Kessler Soccer, Finger Park, Gordon Long, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Lake Fayetteville Marina, North Shore, Lewis Soccer Complex, and Lake Sequoyah will be reopened. Wilson Park, Veterans Park, Gulley Park and Davis Park restrooms were reopened on August 24 and will remain open. The Walker Park restroom on 13 th Street has been open throughout the pandemic and closes each night at 11:00 p.m. The restrooms near the tennis courts and splashpad at Walker Park will remain closed.

Soccer Fields, Volleyball and Tennis Courts: Soccer fields at Kessler, Walker and Lewis Parks are open. In addition, Volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial, Wilson and Walker are open. Wilson and Walker Tennis Courts will allow doubles play as well as singles play.

