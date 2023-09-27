FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a bid to revitalize the tourism sector, Fayetteville’s commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to allocate over $203,000 for a comprehensive tourism plan.

The city has enlisted The Coraggio Group, a renowned consulting firm, to spearhead this initiative. The endeavor aims to harness the full potential of tourism in Fayetteville while emphasizing community involvement.

With a clear vision of transforming Fayetteville into a prominent tourism destination, city officials are taking steps to invest in its future. The hefty financial commitment reflects the city’s determination to create a vibrant and appealing city for both residents and visitors.

Molly Rawn, the CEO of Experience Fayetteville, expressed her enthusiasm for the plan, highlighting the crucial role the community will play in its success.

“Things in Fayetteville are going great,” Rawn said. “We are excited about everything that we have in Fayetteville from a tourism perspective. This really is a future planning tool for us to help us look at how we can be the best Fayetteville we can be from a tourism perspective.”

The Coraggio Group will collaborate closely with city leaders, stakeholders, and residents to craft a comprehensive plan that aligns with Fayetteville’s unique character and resources.

Fayetteville’s Advertising and Promotion Commission is at the forefront of this endeavor, overseeing the implementation of the plan.

The commission says it’s eager to see its vision of Fayetteville as a thriving tourism hub. It believes that by investing in tourism, the city can boost its economy, create jobs, and enhance the overall quality of life for its residents.

The city aims to finalize the plan by the end of 2024.