FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is set to spend the rest of its American Rescue Plan Act Funds. The city council issues a request for proposals for permanent solutions to address housing for homeless residents.

The approved proposal would use the remaining $1.63 million of the city’s ARPA funds.

City council member Sonia Harvey says she believes the community will be pleased with this.

“I think the community has been really frustrated about having a lot of people who are unsheltered without having any place for them to go, so I think they will be very excited to have some solution,” Harvey said.

Harvey says the council hopes to receive proposals from community experts like 7hills and New Beginnings.

The proposals need to be received by 2 p.m. on July 19.