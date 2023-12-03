FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Transportation Committee is requesting permission from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to increase pedestrian and cyclist safety measures.

The committee is specifically looking near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 49 intersection. It’s hoping ARDOT will implement new safety measures as part of a series of planned renovations.

“In traffic design, it is prioritizing the vehicles for vehicle flow,” city council member Bob Stafford said. “The other side of that is the danger that creates for our pedestrians and bicyclists.”

He said the committee would like to add more crosswalks with lighted signage along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, increase the number of no-turn-on-red signs, widen the trail under the I-49 overpass from 6 feet to 10 feet and build a pedestrian bike tunnel near the I-49 interchange.

On Nov. 20, a pedestrian ran across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was struck by a car and was killed. Just two days prior to that, a cyclist was hit and killed.

These instances led to Justice of the Peace Evelyn Rios Stafford referring to this stretch of road as the “kill zone” in a Facebook post.

Jacob Riley, a University of Arkansas student, said he has almost been hit by cars while riding his bike.

“I’ve almost gotten hit by a car a few times,” Riley said. “They seem to not look out for me a lot of the time because I have the right of way, but I also have to pay attention to where cars are.”

Riley said he would be in favor of the expanded sidewalk plan.

“Coming this way, a Dodge sped by me and it was terrifying,” Riley said. “I don’t like it. I mean, I think I’m safe, but just a little bit to the right and they hit me.”

Stafford said that if permitted by ARDOT to move forward with the updates, he is unsure at this time how long a project like this would take or how much it would cost.