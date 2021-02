FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville residents have noticed recycling and trash may not have gotten picked up.

The City of Fayetteville suspended pickup for Thursday due to road conditions.

Trash collection is expected to return next week. Residents who don’t want to wait can use the drop-off facilities. They are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here for drop-off locations.